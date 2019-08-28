Litman Gregory Asset Management Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position by $365,904; Stock Value Rose; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Kimberly Clark (TCBK) Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (TCBK) by 104.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The institutional investor held 17,133 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 8,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 837 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 1.82M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo revamps leadership of key operations – San Francisco Business Times” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Limited reported 681,800 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Co has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Frontier Management stated it has 1.71% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chilton Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 43,994 shares. 20,935 were accumulated by Quantum Cap. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.48% or 1.13M shares. Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Bokf Na holds 213,571 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Ltd Company stated it has 8.29 million shares. Madison Hldgs Incorporated owns 406,577 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 3.26M shares. Private Gru Inc holds 250,879 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71 billion and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT) by 7,556 shares to 318,055 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO) by 36,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc Class A (NYSE:L) by 18,538 shares to 21,674 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:WDR) by 16,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,580 shares, and cut its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TCBK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 1.33% more from 17.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation owns 622,389 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 17,133 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 1,446 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 6,784 shares in its portfolio. 8,412 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Ironwood Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.62% or 19,356 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.08% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Com holds 0% or 5,639 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 30,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland has invested 1.1% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Comml Bank Of America De reported 13,913 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 110,972 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $537,450 activity.