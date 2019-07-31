Litman Gregory Asset Management Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Lowered by $365,904 as Share Value Declined; Schmidt P J Investment Management Maintains Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $254.93. About 1.89M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 14.20 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 14,710 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd accumulated 24,440 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,506 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,877 shares. Haverford Serv Inc has invested 4.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Suncoast Equity Mgmt owns 1,535 shares. Loews Corp holds 30,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lumina Fund Management Lc has 0.57% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 223,189 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 5,056 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Llc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 34,070 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 123,400 shares or 3.57% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mgmt reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, South State has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lenox Wealth Management owns 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,664 shares. Thompson Invest invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palouse Capital Management invested in 2.71% or 145,999 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fairfield Bush has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 139,972 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). West Oak Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 2,550 shares. Schaller Inv Inc owns 0.76% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21,253 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc Inc owns 16,053 shares. Farmers Tru reported 22,917 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.8% or 25.28M shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 59,778 shares.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI) by 5,221 shares to 173,148 shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe (Etf) (VGK) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return Tact (Etf).

