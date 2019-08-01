Litman Gregory Asset Management Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Lowered by $365,904; As Altria Group Com (MO) Stock Declined, Verity Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $379,050

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 20,994 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 251,557 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.37% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd has 0.8% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mcf Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 6,024 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J holds 9,334 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 6.33 million shares. Texas Bank & Trust Incorporated Tx reported 0.39% stake. Adage Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.35M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 466,590 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Summit Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aqr Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.72M shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,829 shares. Mycio Wealth Lc reported 13,747 shares. Covington Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 37,186 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Company invested in 24,142 shares. Cleararc invested in 0.9% or 99,354 shares. 20,515 are owned by Fulton Commercial Bank Na. Oarsman Capital accumulated 0.22% or 9,480 shares. Provise Grp Inc Llc invested in 173,669 shares. Personal Advisors invested in 0.01% or 13,477 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd reported 13,702 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested 0.46% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Diamond Hill holds 970,732 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Network has 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schaller Group reported 21,253 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 6,067 shares. Hodges Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 16,526 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,029 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO) by 36,921 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $64.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe (Etf) (VGK) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (Etf) (IWM).

