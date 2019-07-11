Litman Gregory Asset Management Lowered Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding by $365,904 as Stock Declined; Sealed Air New (SEE) Position Lifted by Rivulet Capital Llc

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 172,639 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 5.05M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS EDDIE CHENG JOINED FIRM AS HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WITHIN MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS TEAM; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Mngmt Inc invested in 0.22% or 23,556 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 90,417 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation owns 134,596 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 111,557 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cidel Asset Inc stated it has 12,216 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Argent Trust reported 92,791 shares stake. 33,714 are owned by Farmers Financial Bank. Kentucky Retirement System owns 0.84% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 179,013 shares. Country Trust Commercial Bank owns 633,551 shares. Advisors Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 291,459 shares. 164,562 are owned by Gfs Advsr Llc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.45 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 876,159 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.18% or 8,759 shares in its portfolio.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI) by 5,221 shares to 173,148 shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) by 26,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond (Etf) (EMB).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

