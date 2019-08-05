Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Trimmed Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position; Scotia Capital Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 21,917 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 275,010 shares with $52.76 million value, down from 296,927 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $227.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 1.38M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stake by 89.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc holds 870 shares with $42,000 value, down from 8,493 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company now has $204.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 6.50 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 15/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Hartman Sees ‘a Lot of Contradictions’ in Bond Market (Video); 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Scotia Capital Inc increased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 54,870 shares to 333,327 valued at $15.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) stake by 23,344 shares and now owns 34,323 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 59,477 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Coldstream Capital Mgmt invested in 0.36% or 21,188 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 17,284 shares. Calamos holds 502,053 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. The New York-based Park Avenue Securities Limited has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsr has 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,032 shares. Tru Advsrs owns 7,475 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 29 were reported by Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Advisor Grp Limited Co holds 107,763 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 343,614 shares. Murphy Mgmt holds 53,588 shares.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG) stake by 5,470 shares to 50,400 valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT) stake by 7,556 shares and now owns 318,055 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) was raised too.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.74 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And holds 0.88% or 20,510 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 2.01M shares. Fragasso Group invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd reported 26,574 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 440,523 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com has 1.95M shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,380 shares. 40,938 are held by Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 52,514 shares. Morgan Stanley has 18.17 million shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% or 17,143 shares. Schulhoff invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.64% or 28,800 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tuttle Tactical invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

