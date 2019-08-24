Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake by $365,904; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Dearborn Partners Cut Position by $727,155

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 185,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, down from 191,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Will Probably Avoid Declaring `Mission Accomplished’; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 07/05/2018 – Hubbell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni Unit (Correct)

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And KRE – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) soaring with a market value north of $1 trillion – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Advsrs Inc holds 0.14% or 4,003 shares in its portfolio. 103,888 were accumulated by Waratah Capital Advisors. Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America holds 22,125 shares. Palisade Ltd Nj reported 51,660 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Bank Usa invested in 50,727 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc has 17.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.17M shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 3.45 million shares. 18,319 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Srs Investment Llc holds 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.97 million shares. Advsr Limited has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 537,544 shares. Montag A And owns 182,353 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 433,601 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Company reported 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,055 shares to 192,081 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (Etf) (IWM) by 2,752 shares to 80,147 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI) by 5,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 46,665 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 37,843 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. One Cap Management accumulated 0.11% or 12,290 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 2,636 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Prns Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Interstate Natl Bank holds 20,876 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Paloma Partners Management holds 0.95% or 805,749 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Commerce Invest Advisers reported 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 8,864 shares. Tx holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 309,093 shares. Grimes & Com Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 32,507 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59,905 shares stake. Field Main National Bank holds 0.58% or 12,655 shares. First Advisors Lp accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0.14% of the stock.