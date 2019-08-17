Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Lowered Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position as Share Price Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Covington Capital Management Cut Holding by $313,360 as Share Price Declined

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 3,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 26,243 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 30,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 31,961 shares. America First Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,130 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Accredited invested in 6,208 shares or 0.1% of the stock. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 3,745 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fiera Capital Corporation, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 42,744 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 9,840 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,439 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.62% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Evercore Wealth Limited owns 91,657 shares. Amer Natl Insur Tx owns 139,990 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 238,656 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 21,594 shares.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 14,667 shares to 48,783 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,661 were accumulated by Delphi Mngmt Ma. 17,709 were accumulated by Arbor Invest Ltd Llc. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 23,125 shares. Farmers Retail Bank holds 0.89% or 33,714 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department stated it has 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tuttle Tactical owns 36,179 shares. Chatham Grp, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,927 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 425 are owned by Td Limited Liability. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 211,856 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 74.40M shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 465,700 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Chilton Investment Company Limited Liability accumulated 31,676 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 7,186 were reported by Old Point Tru Services N A. Benedict reported 4,867 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

