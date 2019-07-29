Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Decreased Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position By $365,904; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. See Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) latest ratings:

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stake by 89.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc analyzed 7,623 shares as Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)'s stock declined 6.49%. The Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc holds 870 shares with $42,000 value, down from 8,493 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company now has $217.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $135.08 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 17.29 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Ltd Company stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Zwj Counsel Inc reported 10,914 shares. Century Cos has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital has 1.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fort L P has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Bank Of The West owns 28,660 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 81,700 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fin Architects holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 127 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 10,422 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.30 million shares. Ruffer Llp holds 0.06% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lifeplan Group invested in 0.06% or 2,295 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp has 9,245 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,029 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Ltd owns 204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 209,467 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 36,179 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Leisure Mngmt owns 13,785 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Llc invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 141,331 shares. Farmers Merchants stated it has 475,545 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.16% stake. Tru Department Mb Fin Bancorp N A owns 3,978 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 982,659 were reported by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Boston Lc holds 114,232 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc increased Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO) stake by 36,921 shares to 1.52M valued at $64.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond (Etf) (EMB) stake by 3,219 shares and now owns 32,471 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV) was raised too.