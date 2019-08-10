Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake by $365,904 as Market Valuation Rose; Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Holding by $10.83 Million

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LONG-TERM BONDS ARE A TERRIBLE INVESTMENT AT ANYTHING CLOSE TO CURRENT RATES; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 56,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 123,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, down from 179,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Finance Grp Inc holds 122,000 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.56 million shares. Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Citizens And Northern holds 52,908 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 8,759 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Df Dent Communications accumulated 0% or 4,211 shares. Legacy Private Trust Co holds 0.05% or 7,858 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 4,238 shares. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Mngmt Gru invested in 0.6% or 250,879 shares. Savant Capital Ltd holds 0.43% or 47,368 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company stated it has 41,717 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.87 million shares.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71 billion and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV) by 6,854 shares to 136,956 shares, valued at $38.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (Etf) (IWM) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,035 shares. Garnet Equity Inc has invested 9% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Choate Advsr owns 33,816 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset LP holds 2.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 54,176 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd accumulated 1.22% or 7.20 million shares. Boston & Mgmt stated it has 9,775 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Town And Country Bancshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 19,121 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt Company accumulated 43,686 shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Edgemoor Investment Advisors has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maryland Capital Management invested in 15,064 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt reported 3,730 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 30,939 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Barbara Oil holds 27,500 shares. Davis R M Inc owns 94,273 shares.