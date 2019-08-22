Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Cut Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position by $365,904; Stock Value Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Segment Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding by $4.10 Million as Stock Rose

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 956,011 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 13.40 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S JOHN SILVIA ENDS INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71 billion and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (Etf) (IWM) by 2,752 shares to 80,147 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT) by 7,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.