Litman Gregory Asset Management Decreased Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding as Share Price Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding Raised by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 21.15M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 26,064 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 24,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.66M shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 5,627 shares to 1,316 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 296,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,361 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Tn holds 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 9,029 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,139 shares stake. North Amer Mngmt has 1.18% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 37,459 shares. Moreover, Newfocus Fin Ltd Liability Com has 2.08% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 22,002 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs holds 0.96% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 16,056 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0.45% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 26,064 shares. Architects owns 440 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il has invested 1.75% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.13% stake. 106,222 are held by Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department holds 2.07% or 47,724 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Company owns 0.41% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,907 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.13% or 80,840 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 23,879 shares or 1.11% of the stock.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71 billion and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI) by 5,221 shares to 173,148 shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe (Etf) (VGK).