Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. 4 69.57 N/A -0.32 0.00 Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lithium Americas Corp. and Taseko Mines Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lithium Americas Corp. and Taseko Mines Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.48% and 22.5%. Insiders held 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -0.55% -19.96% 18.75% -15.85% -34.12% 13.88% Taseko Mines Limited -8.48% -16.65% -2.04% -15.81% -53.86% 18.03%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Taseko Mines Limited.

Summary

Lithium Americas Corp. beats Taseko Mines Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.