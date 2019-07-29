Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. 4 66.43 N/A -0.32 0.00 NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lithium Americas Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares and 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares. About 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -0.55% -19.96% 18.75% -15.85% -34.12% 13.88% NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp. had bullish trend while NexGen Energy Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lithium Americas Corp. beats NexGen Energy Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.