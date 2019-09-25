Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. 4 48.38 N/A -0.32 0.00 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.19 N/A -11.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lithium Americas Corp. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lithium Americas Corp. and Centrus Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.48% and 17.2%. About 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Centrus Energy Corp. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Centrus Energy Corp.

Summary

Lithium Americas Corp. beats Centrus Energy Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.