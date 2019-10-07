Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. 3 0.00 54.06M -0.32 0.00 Cameco Corporation 9 6.42 395.07M 0.18 51.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lithium Americas Corp. and Cameco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 1,667,592,078.47% 0% 0% Cameco Corporation 4,322,428,884.03% 3% 1.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares and 70.1% of Cameco Corporation shares. Lithium Americas Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 36.97%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Cameco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4% Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp. has 16.4% stronger performance while Cameco Corporation has -19.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Cameco Corporation beats Lithium Americas Corp.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.