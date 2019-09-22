Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Is At $3.03 Formed Wedge; Greensky (GSKY) Shorts Increased By 3.73%

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) formed wedge down with $2.82 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.03 share price. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has $267.54M valuation. The stock decreased 5.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 697,753 shares traded or 388.57% up from the average. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has risen 1.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LAC News: 17/05/2018 – Lithium Americas Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thacker Pass Project; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in Lithium Americas; 14/05/2018 – Lithium Americas 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/03/2018 Lithium Americas Reports 2017 Financial and Operating Results; 05/04/2018 – Lithium Americas Provides Updated Resource Estimate for the Lithium Nevada Project; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Buys 1.9% of Lithium Americas; 17/05/2018 – Lithium Americas Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thacker Pass Project

Greensky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) had an increase of 3.73% in short interest. GSKY’s SI was 22.38 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.73% from 21.58 million shares previously. With 1.46M avg volume, 15 days are for Greensky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s short sellers to cover GSKY’s short positions. The SI to Greensky Inc’s float is 47.49%. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 463,077 shares traded. GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has declined 33.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GSKY News: 29/05/2018 GreenSky, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additi

Analysts await Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Lithium Americas Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GreenSky has $16.5 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.83’s average target is 36.53% above currents $7.2 stock price. GreenSky had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $7.5000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GreenSky (GSKY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio.