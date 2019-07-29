Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Winslow Capital Management Has Cut Intuit (INTU) Position By $10.31 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 39,509 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.63M shares with $427.40M value, down from 1.67M last quarter. Intuit now has $72.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $280.93. About 825,320 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program

Analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Lithium Americas Corp.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 29,877 shares traded. Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $438.61 million. The firm explores for lithium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 36,789 shares to 928,492 valued at $288.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 232,004 shares and now owns 648,625 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 0.81% or 23,985 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 214 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.34% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 629 are held by Trustmark National Bank Department. 78,907 were reported by Raymond James Assocs. 49,575 are held by Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 7,420 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited has 1.96% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 45,506 shares. 369,831 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Papp L Roy & Associates holds 0.1% or 2,097 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). National Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,127 shares. 46,008 were accumulated by Wendell David Inc. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 962 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Management has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, February 1. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Friday, April 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 4.

