Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Lithium Americas Corp.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 2,324 shares traded. Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, May 13. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy”. B. Riley & Co upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) rating on Thursday, August 1. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $2600 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. See Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 25,023 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 26,033 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Commerce. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 139,247 shares. Basswood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.82% stake. Alliancebernstein L P holds 5.77M shares. 2.12M are held by Brandes Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Grp holds 0% or 73,619 shares. Blackrock has 10.03 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology L P reported 4,294 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Oppenheimer & Com holds 115,522 shares. Campbell & Commerce Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp reported 15,187 shares stake. South Dakota Council has 77,037 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

