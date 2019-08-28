Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. 4 49.74 N/A -0.32 0.00 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lithium Americas Corp. and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lithium Americas Corp. and Trilogy Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.48% and 57.75% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4% Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trilogy Metals Inc.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.