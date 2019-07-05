Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. 4 73.24 N/A -0.32 0.00 PolyMet Mining Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lithium Americas Corp. and PolyMet Mining Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -8% -3.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares. Competitively, 22% are PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -0.55% -19.96% 18.75% -15.85% -34.12% 13.88% PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.63% -1.66% -32.5% -46.39% -39.25% -40.83%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp. has 13.88% stronger performance while PolyMet Mining Corp. has -40.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Lithium Americas Corp. beats PolyMet Mining Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.