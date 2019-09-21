Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lithium Americas Corp. has 16.48% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lithium Americas Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Lithium Americas Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

The rivals have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lithium Americas Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp. has weaker performance than Lithium Americas Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lithium Americas Corp.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Lithium Americas Corp.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.