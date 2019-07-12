Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Contrasting side by side

Both Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas Corp. 4 69.74 N/A -0.32 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lithium Americas Corp. and EMX Royalty Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lithium Americas Corp. and EMX Royalty Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.48% and 31.1%. Insiders owned roughly 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithium Americas Corp. -0.55% -19.96% 18.75% -15.85% -34.12% 13.88% EMX Royalty Corporation 10.71% 9.74% 5.09% -5.34% 34.78% 9.73%

For the past year Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than EMX Royalty Corporation.

Summary

Lithium Americas Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors EMX Royalty Corporation.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.