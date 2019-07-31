Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Analysts See $-0.07 EPS; Globalscape (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) SI Decreased By 25.68%

Globalscape Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) had a decrease of 25.68% in short interest. GSB’s SI was 5,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.68% from 7,400 shares previously. With 27,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Globalscape Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s short sellers to cover GSB’s short positions. The SI to Globalscape Inc’s float is 0.07%. The stock increased 6.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 248,255 shares traded or 44.43% up from the average. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) has risen 143.74% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GSB News: 14/05/2018 – Amy Hensiek of GlobalSCAPE Recognized as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 02/04/2018 – Globalscape Awarded 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide Three Years Running; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Cannot at This Time Provide an Estimate of the Individual or Net Effect of This Review and Independent Audit for Any Given Period; 14/05/2018 – Amy Hensiek of GlobalSCAPE Recognized as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 15/05/2018 – Globalscape Adds Robust Support for Cloud Connectivity and New Automation Capabilities in Latest EFT Enterprise 7.4.7 Release; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS ONE OR MORE MATERIAL WEAKNESSES EXIST; 22/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE – WILL EXTEND PERIOD FOR EXERCISING VESTED OPTIONS UNTIL MAY 31, 2019 IN CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH ALBRECHT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Globalscape Awarded 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide Three Years Running; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS FORT WORTH, TEXAS REGIONAL OFFICE OF U.S. SEC OPENED INVESTIGATION OF ISSUES RELATING TO RESTATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE – ENTERED CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH JAMES ALBRECHT IN TO WHICH CO TO PAY ALBRECHT BASE SALARY AT TIME OF RETIREMENT THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018

Analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Lithium Americas Corp.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 40,830 shares traded. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has declined 34.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LAC News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 14/05/2018 – Lithium Americas 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Buys 1.9% of Lithium Americas; 29/03/2018 Lithium Americas Reports 2017 Financial and Operating Results; 17/05/2018 – Lithium Americas Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thacker Pass Project; 05/04/2018 – Lithium Americas Provides Updated Resource Estimate for the Lithium Nevada Project; 17/05/2018 – Lithium Americas Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thacker Pass Project; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $331.51 million. The firm explores for lithium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $242.92 million. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. It has a 40.55 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses.

