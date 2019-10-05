Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stock Value Rose While Bbt Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $333,586; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut Its Stake in Dorman Products (DORM) by $364,008

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 4,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 113,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 117,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 115,876 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 2,584 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307,000, down from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.18. About 125,363 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $74.11M for 10.05 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $85.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50,686 shares to 63,531 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal reported 182,132 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 24,934 shares stake. Ameritas Invest stated it has 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 9,144 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 45,610 shares. Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 806,788 shares. Victory Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,942 shares. Haverford Fincl invested 0.46% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Geode Capital Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 1,961 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Shine Inv Advisory Inc invested in 79 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.19 million for 22.07 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 23,535 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $49.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,682 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability. Fmr Limited Co has 5,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20,436 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. 21,800 are held by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Biondo Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 24,435 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 14,799 shares. Sei holds 0% or 14,490 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 4,428 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 24,647 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Mackenzie has invested 0.05% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Hsbc Holdings Public invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 116 shares.