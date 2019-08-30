Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Boosted Position by $4.19 Million; Cutera (CUTR) Market Value Rose While Quantum Capital Management Raised Stake

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 53.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 62,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 179,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 65,843 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 45,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 498,191 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.21M, up from 452,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 106,511 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argus sees 11% upside in Cerner in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InMode: Beautiful IPO, Or Not – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Biggest Winners From Second-Quarter Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Appian, Chuy’s Holdings, and Cutera Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 10,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has 98,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Intl Gp stated it has 10,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Trust stated it has 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 56,710 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 635 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 38,632 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Quantum Mngmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 179,764 shares. Ellington Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 15,200 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 5,400 shares. Bogle LP De has invested 0.11% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lithia Motors Welcomes Jaguar Land Rover Mission Viejo, CA – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Zuora, Lithia Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acquisitions help lift results at Lithia Motors – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 48,923 shares to 35,988 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (Call) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.