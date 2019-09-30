Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Increased Holding by $3.90 Million; As Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Raised Its Position by $325,416

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 7,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 98,673 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 90,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 6.65M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 33,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 198,336 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.56M, up from 165,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.81. About 78,356 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth reported 5,970 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,828 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has 1.78% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.24 million shares. Baxter Bros owns 3.35% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 346,910 shares. 31,094 are owned by Brave Warrior Advsr Lc. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 10,004 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.26% or 196,269 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 493,761 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York reported 30,000 shares. Telos Capital Incorporated invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,676 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 29,828 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Entertainment Stocks Getting Crushed – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Expect 10% Upside For The Holdings of USMF – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Electric, Comcast & more – CNBC” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 864,111 shares to 12.52M shares, valued at $1.20B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Ozk by 21,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).