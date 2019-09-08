Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holder Tyvor Capital Has Upped Its Holding; Winslow Capital Management Stake in Intercontinental Exch (ICE) Trimmed by $78.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exch (ICE) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.34 million, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exch for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.57M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 151.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 61,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 102,044 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 40,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 143,246 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares to 5.85M shares, valued at $492.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $508.78 million for 25.79 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.