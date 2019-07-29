Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 30,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 791,258 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.39M, up from 760,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 457,252 shares traded or 86.31% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.44M, up from 307,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 889,052 shares traded or 69.71% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

