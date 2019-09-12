Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holder Bbt Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $333,586 as Share Price Rose; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ)

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 2,584 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307,000, down from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 215,335 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 30,004 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 27,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $206.77. About 966,121 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (NYSE:LAD) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lithia Names Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Principal Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lithia Motors, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lithia Schedules Release of First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Hexavest Incorporated owns 1,087 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 6,800 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Pacific Glob Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 2,580 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 4,371 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 1,841 shares stake. Tensile Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 158,700 shares. Comm Natl Bank reported 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 575,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 38,419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 417,152 are held by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation. 7,184 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $85.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50,686 shares to 63,531 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $71.23M for 10.59 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp owns 164,068 shares. Putnam Ltd stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 631,616 were accumulated by Swiss Bank & Trust. Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 34,090 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.23% or 89,668 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 28,804 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,872 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. World Asset Management invested in 10,068 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 45,914 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 342,245 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 524 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co. Korea Invest Corp stated it has 23,300 shares. Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.37% or 32,757 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canopy Growth’s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Big-Time Dividend Stocks With Marijuana Exposure – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,629 shares to 73,334 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P North Amer Tech (IGV) by 1,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,489 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).