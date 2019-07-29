Lithia Motors (LAD) to pay $0.30 on Aug 23, 2019; Canyon Capital Advisors Upped Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:LAD) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Lithia Motors Inc’s current price of $135.12 translates into 0.22% yield. Lithia Motors Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 457,252 shares traded or 86.31% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 43.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc acquired 2.93M shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 1.81%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 9.70M shares with $205.03M value, up from 6.78M last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $9.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 1.28M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Zuora, Lithia Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Guggenheim. Jefferies maintained Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 63 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 23,019 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 20,670 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Victory Capital Management Inc reported 3,512 shares. Cornerstone invested in 12 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co stated it has 69 shares. Tensile Cap Management Limited Com holds 2.1% or 161,700 shares. American Int Grp invested in 0.01% or 16,816 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,109 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com owns 14,475 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,540 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability reported 25,200 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Arconic Inc stake by 1.47M shares to 8.00M valued at $152.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 377,547 shares and now owns 4.97 million shares. Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Santander Consumer Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Santander Consumer amends pact with FCA US – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.