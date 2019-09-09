Lithia Motors (LAD) Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; Arrow Financial Maintains Position in Occidental Pete (OXY)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.12 million shares traded or 13.27% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 8,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 10,623 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, down from 18,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 153,974 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research Inc invested 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 155,504 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 1,911 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech has 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust Company reported 2,880 shares. 3,540 were accumulated by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Abrams Mgmt LP stated it has 5.99% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 2,989 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 34,484 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,392 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 161,725 shares.

More important recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lithia Motors Welcomes Hazleton Honda in Hazleton, Pennsylvania to the Lithia Network – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,310 shares to 50,271 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.16M for 10.52 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,000 shares to 125 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,110 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).