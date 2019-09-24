Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) compete against each other in the Auto Dealerships sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors Inc. 115 0.25 N/A 10.76 12.25 Copart Inc. 71 9.17 N/A 2.27 34.21

Table 1 demonstrates Lithia Motors Inc. and Copart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Copart Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lithia Motors Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Lithia Motors Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 5% Copart Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 23.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.13 beta means Lithia Motors Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Copart Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lithia Motors Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Copart Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Copart Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lithia Motors Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lithia Motors Inc. and Copart Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Copart Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The average price target of Lithia Motors Inc. is $132, with potential upside of 0.89%. Meanwhile, Copart Inc.’s average price target is $71, while its potential downside is -13.09%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lithia Motors Inc. seems more appealing than Copart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lithia Motors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.4% of Copart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Lithia Motors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.91% of Copart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithia Motors Inc. -1.09% 10.05% 18.8% 48.97% 51.13% 72.78% Copart Inc. -2.32% 3.41% 17.45% 54.63% 37.93% 62.26%

For the past year Lithia Motors Inc. was more bullish than Copart Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Lithia Motors Inc. beats Copart Inc.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.