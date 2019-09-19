Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Both Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) and Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors Inc. 114 0.25 N/A 10.76 12.25 Carvana Co. 66 4.09 N/A -2.33 0.00

Demonstrates Lithia Motors Inc. and Carvana Co. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lithia Motors Inc. and Carvana Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 5% Carvana Co. 0.00% -124% -7.8%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lithia Motors Inc. Its rival Carvana Co.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. Carvana Co. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lithia Motors Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lithia Motors Inc. and Carvana Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Carvana Co. 1 2 2 2.40

The consensus target price of Lithia Motors Inc. is $132, with potential upside of 0.85%. Competitively Carvana Co. has an average target price of $69, with potential downside of -10.86%. Based on the data shown earlier, Lithia Motors Inc. is looking more favorable than Carvana Co., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% are Lithia Motors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Carvana Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithia Motors Inc. -1.09% 10.05% 18.8% 48.97% 51.13% 72.78% Carvana Co. -2.46% -3.12% -10.09% 70.36% 54.57% 94.31%

For the past year Lithia Motors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Carvana Co.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Lithia Motors Inc. beats Carvana Co.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Carvana Co. operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. It purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles to customers through its Website. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.