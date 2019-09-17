Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Reaches $134.00 After 3.00% Up Move; Hill International (HIL) Sellers Decreased By 16.04% Their Shorts

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) had a decrease of 16.04% in short interest. HIL’s SI was 381,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.04% from 454,500 shares previously. With 128,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)’s short sellers to cover HIL’s short positions. The SI to Hill International Inc’s float is 0.83%. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 46,719 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 05/03/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILL INTL, HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI

The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.50% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 200,774 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.65 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (NYSE:LAD) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.90M for 10.67 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. $194,333 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares were bought by CHADWICK JAMES M. Shares for $140,560 were bought by Sgro David on Monday, May 13. Weintraub Todd E also bought $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $161.98 million. The firm offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers.