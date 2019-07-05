Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Reaches $123.39 52-Week High; Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Sentiment Is 1.36

The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) hit a new 52-week high and has $133.26 target or 8.00% above today’s $123.39 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.86 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $133.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $228.48 million more. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 59,135 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 194 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 143 decreased and sold their holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The funds in our database now have: 108.20 million shares, down from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 116 Increased: 147 New Position: 47.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.91 EPS, up 15.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.52 per share. LAD’s profit will be $67.36 million for 10.60 P/E if the $2.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 10.97 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $200.78 million for 20.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $16.79 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 43 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

