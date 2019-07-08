Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Reaches $121.03 52-Week High; Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (ARGX) Sellers Increased By 20.43% Their Shorts

Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARGX) had an increase of 20.43% in short interest. ARGX’s SI was 1.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.43% from 836,700 shares previously. With 179,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s short sellers to cover ARGX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $139.81. About 31,646 shares traded. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has risen 38.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGX News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – EXPECTED MILESTONE: PROGRESS ARGX-113 INTO PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN GENERALIZED MG BEFORE END OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Argenx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – CASH POSITION OF EUR 346.6 MLN (MARCH 31, 2017: EUR 85.0 MLN); 19/04/2018 – Argenx Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 26; 22/03/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS PIPELINE WITH ADDITION OF COMPLEMENT-TARGETED ARGX-117 FOR TREATMENT OF SEVERE AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES; 12/04/2018 – argenx to receive third preclinical milestone payment from collaboration with LEO Pharma – Milestone associated with CTA approval for ARGX-112; 26/03/2018 – argenx announces orphan drug designation for ARGX-113 for the treatment of myasthenia gravis in Europe; 12/04/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – ARGX-112 PROGRAM AIMS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LICENSED PRODUCTS FOR INFLAMMATORY SKIN DISORDERS; 09/04/2018 – REG-argenx appoints Keith Woods as Chief Operating Officer; 12/04/2018 – REG-argenx to receive third preclinical milestone payment from collaboration with LEO Pharma – Milestone associated with CTA approval for ARGX-112

The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) hit a new 52-week high and has $124.66 target or 3.00% above today’s $121.03 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.80 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $124.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $84.06 million more. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.03. About 15,447 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.91 earnings per share, up 15.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.52 per share. LAD’s profit will be $67.37M for 10.40 P/E if the $2.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.26% EPS growth.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,023 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 4,038 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 8,304 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 152,219 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 2,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street holds 0.01% or 7,177 shares. Amer Interest Group Inc invested in 16,816 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hexavest reported 0% stake. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 8,213 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 132,931 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 28 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Among 2 analysts covering argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. argenx had 2 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 1.

