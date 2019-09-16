Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Forms $128.15 Double Top; Zumiez (ZUMZ) Sellers Increased By 7.55% Their Shorts

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had an increase of 7.55% in short interest. ZUMZ’s SI was 3.43 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.55% from 3.19 million shares previously. With 395,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s short sellers to cover ZUMZ’s short positions. The SI to Zumiez Inc’s float is 17.34%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 858,188 shares traded or 92.56% up from the average. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) formed double top with $138.40 target or 8.00% above today’s $128.15 share price. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) has $2.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 360,501 shares traded or 46.87% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $70.35 million for 10.20 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assocs reported 29,684 shares. Mariner Llc stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Northern reported 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Punch Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 79,134 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 2,584 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% or 6,683 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co holds 3,783 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 701,879 were reported by State Street Corporation. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 55,669 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De accumulated 0.08% or 8,199 shares. Df Dent & has 0.06% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 26,766 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 24,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap owns 2,226 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc. – Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2800 lowest target. $30’s average target is -7.26% below currents $32.35 stock price. Zumiez Inc. – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 29. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3200 target in Friday, September 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,308 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 2,795 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt has 9,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Assetmark accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 1,418 shares. State Street holds 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 652,495 shares. Kames Cap Pcl stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0% or 12,951 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 63,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Monetary Grp Inc owns 4,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 69,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $839.60 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.