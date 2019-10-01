Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) EPS Estimated At $3.14; NEUTRISCI INTL ORDINARY SHARES CANA (NRXCF) Shorts Increased By 48.13%

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.14 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 10.95% from last quarter’s $2.83 EPS. LAD’s profit would be $74.10M giving it 10.54 P/E if the $3.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.95 EPS previously, Lithia Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 6.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 182,179 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60

NEUTRISCI INTL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:NRXCF) had an increase of 48.13% in short interest. NRXCF’s SI was 31,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 48.13% from 21,400 shares previously. With 12,900 avg volume, 3 days are for NEUTRISCI INTL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:NRXCF)’s short sellers to cover NRXCF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0433. About 123 shares traded. NeutriSci International Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRXCF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.51 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Keybank Association Oh reported 3,844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,184 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 55,669 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Company stated it has 154,374 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,926 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,011 are owned by Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.04% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 5,134 shares. Haverford Com reported 2,490 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% or 9,725 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Ltd Liability Com Ct reported 772,278 shares.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “3 Companies With High Earnings Yields – GuruFocus.com” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lithia Motors, Inc. Stores Named â€œBest Dealerships to Work Forâ€ by Automotive News – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More news for NeutriSci International Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRXCF) were recently published by: Midasletter.com, which released: “VIDEO: NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) Recent Stock Surge – Midas Letter” on October 15, 2018. Midasletter.com‘s article titled: “VIDEO: Segra International Corp First Cannabis Tissue Culture Company to Partner with Large-Scale Canadian LPs – Midas Letter” and published on October 18, 2018 is yet another important article.

NeutriSci International Inc. develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.53 million. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through retail and online channels.