Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) EPS Estimated At $3.14; Lsi Industries Has 0.94 Sentiment

Lsi Industries Inc (LYTS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 29 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 31 decreased and sold stakes in Lsi Industries Inc. The funds in our database now own: 16.29 million shares, up from 16.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Lsi Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 24 Increased: 21 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.14 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 10.95% from last quarter’s $2.83 EPS. LAD’s profit would be $72.89M giving it 10.37 P/E if the $3.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.95 EPS previously, Lithia Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 6.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 134,023 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lithia Motors, Inc. Stores Named â€œBest Dealerships to Work Forâ€ by Automotive News – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (NYSE:LAD) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock increased 2.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 59,554 shares traded. LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has declined 17.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Dennis W. Wells Departed as Pres and CEO on April 23; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Ronald D. Brown as Interim CEO; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.01; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – HIRING OF BROWN AND LIPSEY FOLLOWS DEPARTURE OF DENNIS W. WELLS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON APRIL 23; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – “PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR THE CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS”; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Board Initiated Search to Identify Permanent Replacement for Wells; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO

Analysts await LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LYTS’s profit will be $1.04M for 31.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. for 933,665 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 404,837 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.48% invested in the company for 482,869 shares. The Washington-based Archon Capital Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 525,843 shares.

More notable recent LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LSI completes sale of New Windsor Facility – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.