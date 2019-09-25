Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) EPS Estimated At $3.14; Kar Auction Services (KAR)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.14 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 10.95% from last quarter’s $2.83 EPS. LAD’s profit would be $72.89M giving it 10.42 P/E if the $3.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.95 EPS previously, Lithia Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 6.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 207,182 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c

Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 144 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 157 sold and trimmed stock positions in Kar Auction Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 129.65 million shares, up from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kar Auction Services Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 4 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 70 Reduced: 87 Increased: 92 New Position: 52.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Bessemer Gp Inc invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Proshare Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 3,121 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 3,100 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Hudson Bay Mngmt L P stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Susquehanna Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,495 shares. Products Prtn Lc accumulated 22,400 shares or 0.16% of the stock. M&T National Bank, New York-based fund reported 2,352 shares. Ser Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Paloma Mgmt Com owns 8,521 shares. Abrams Capital L P reported 2.30 million shares. Advisors Preferred has 305 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 201,686 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,719 shares.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.38 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 9.04% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. for 424,888 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 4.97 million shares or 5.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 3.51% invested in the company for 3.13 million shares. The California-based Crescent Park Management L.P. has invested 2.62% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 123,877 shares.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.06M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 3.13 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR)