Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) EPS Estimated At $2.91; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Sentiment Is 0.8

Lazard LTD (LAZ) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 90 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 113 reduced and sold stakes in Lazard LTD. The institutional investors in our database now have: 82.57 million shares, down from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lazard LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 79 Increased: 54 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $2.91 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 15.48% from last quarter's $2.52 EPS. LAD's profit would be $67.36M giving it 9.98 P/E if the $2.91 EPS is correct. After having $2.44 EPS previously, Lithia Motors, Inc.'s analysts see 19.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 203,417 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. The Company’s Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. It has a 9.94 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd for 5.77 million shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 89,791 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lathrop Investment Management Corp has 2.76% invested in the company for 256,719 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 2.43% in the stock. Rwc Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.45 million shares.

Analysts await Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. LAZ’s profit will be $85.02 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Lazard Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.49% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 456,150 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 17/04/2018 – Alexandre de Rothschild to take over at helm of Rothschild bank; 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 13.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 10.33 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 531 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co Ny stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 183,101 are held by Principal Fincl Grp Inc. Moreover, Old National Bank In has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 2,415 shares. 3,028 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 17,218 shares stake. D E Shaw And owns 5,383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Punch Assoc Mngmt reported 0.77% stake. Gradient Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 70,230 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 10,623 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 830,398 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1.30 million shares.