Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is a company in the Auto Dealerships industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Lithia Motors Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.17% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lithia Motors Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.47% of all Auto Dealerships companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lithia Motors Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.40% 5.00% Industry Average 9.56% 21.74% 8.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Lithia Motors Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors Inc. N/A 103 10.68 Industry Average 213.71M 2.23B 18.86

Lithia Motors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Lithia Motors Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.17 2.82 2.67

With average target price of $111.33, Lithia Motors Inc. has a potential downside of -17.61%. As a group, Auto Dealerships companies have a potential upside of 11.13%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lithia Motors Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lithia Motors Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithia Motors Inc. -0.85% 17.74% 36.9% 36.23% 16.81% 47.9% Industry Average 2.58% 8.49% 25.05% 18.14% 38.87% 28.98%

For the past year Lithia Motors Inc. has stronger performance than Lithia Motors Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Lithia Motors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Lithia Motors Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.38 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Lithia Motors Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lithia Motors Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Lithia Motors Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lithia Motors Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.29 which is 28.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lithia Motors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Lithia Motors Inc.’s rivals beat Lithia Motors Inc.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.