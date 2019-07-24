Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) and Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Comparison side by side

As Auto Dealerships companies, Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) and Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors Inc. 102 0.23 N/A 10.57 10.68 Group 1 Automotive Inc. 70 0.14 N/A 8.14 9.48

Demonstrates Lithia Motors Inc. and Group 1 Automotive Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Group 1 Automotive Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lithia Motors Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lithia Motors Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 5% Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Lithia Motors Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lithia Motors Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Group 1 Automotive Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Lithia Motors Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lithia Motors Inc. and Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The average target price of Lithia Motors Inc. is $111.33, with potential downside of -5.85%. Meanwhile, Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s average target price is $78, while its potential downside is -9.01%. Based on the results shown earlier, Lithia Motors Inc. is looking more favorable than Group 1 Automotive Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1.9% of Lithia Motors Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithia Motors Inc. -0.85% 17.74% 36.9% 36.23% 16.81% 47.9% Group 1 Automotive Inc. -1.74% 11.13% 29.34% 36.24% 11.18% 46.4%

For the past year Lithia Motors Inc. was more bullish than Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Summary

Lithia Motors Inc. beats Group 1 Automotive Inc. on 13 of the 12 factors.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 210 franchises, 159 dealership locations, and 38 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.