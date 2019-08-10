Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Comparison side by side

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), both competing one another are Auto Dealerships companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors Inc. 106 0.25 N/A 10.76 12.25 Copart Inc. 66 9.02 N/A 2.27 34.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lithia Motors Inc. and Copart Inc. Copart Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lithia Motors Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lithia Motors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Copart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 5% Copart Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 23.4%

Risk & Volatility

Lithia Motors Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Copart Inc.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lithia Motors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Copart Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Copart Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lithia Motors Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lithia Motors Inc. and Copart Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Copart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lithia Motors Inc. has a consensus target price of $124.67, and a -2.96% downside potential. Meanwhile, Copart Inc.’s average target price is $67, while its potential downside is -11.40%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lithia Motors Inc. is looking more favorable than Copart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lithia Motors Inc. and Copart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Lithia Motors Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.91% of Copart Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lithia Motors Inc. -1.09% 10.05% 18.8% 48.97% 51.13% 72.78% Copart Inc. -2.32% 3.41% 17.45% 54.63% 37.93% 62.26%

For the past year Lithia Motors Inc. has stronger performance than Copart Inc.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.