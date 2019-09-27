Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Analysts See $3.14 EPS; Neurotrope (NTRP) Shorts Increased By 13.74%

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.14 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 10.95% from last quarter’s $2.83 EPS. LAD’s profit would be $72.88 million giving it 10.41 P/E if the $3.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.95 EPS previously, Lithia Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 6.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 108,033 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) had an increase of 13.74% in short interest. NTRP’s SI was 293,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.74% from 258,300 shares previously. With 64,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s short sellers to cover NTRP’s short positions. The SI to Neurotrope Inc’s float is 5.89%. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.0086 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7864. About 203,987 shares traded. Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) has declined 46.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRP News: 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE – DEAL RELATES TO SERVICES FOR CONFIRMATORY PHASE 2 STUDY OF BRYOSTATIN IN TREATMENT OF MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE ALZHEIMERS DISEASE; 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE INC – ON MAY 4 NEUROTROPE BIOSCIENCE EXECUTED A SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/05/2018 Neurotrope, In Consultation With Leading Neuroscientists, Completes the Study Design for its Confirmatory Phase 2 Trial in Advanced Alzheimer’s Patients

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.24 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.