Litespeed Management Upped By $301,600 Its Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Position; Mackay Shields Raised Hologic (HOLX) Position

Litespeed Management Llc increased Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Litespeed Management Llc acquired 5,800 shares as Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Litespeed Management Llc holds 195,000 shares with $10.33 million value, up from 189,200 last quarter. Papa Johns Int’l Inc now has $1.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 850,716 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning

Mackay Shields Llc increased Hologic Inc (HOLX) stake by 86.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 100,986 shares as Hologic Inc (HOLX)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 217,334 shares with $10.52 million value, up from 116,348 last quarter. Hologic Inc now has $12.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 886,446 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Llc owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 25,487 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. 455,790 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 396,407 shares. Moreover, Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 58,660 shares. 24,356 were reported by Franklin Res. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company holds 0.02% or 231,400 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 412,241 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company owns 56,300 shares. Scotia Cap owns 17,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 128,138 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL bought $141,969.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Papa John’s Puts Pressure on Stock Bears with CEO Announcement – Schaeffers Research” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Papa John’s International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $60 highest and $45 lowest target. $57.60’s average target is 15.76% above currents $49.76 stock price. Papa John’s International had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Stephens. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 28 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 7,901 shares to 33,122 valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 33,868 shares and now owns 750,293 shares. Lantheus Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 160,662 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc reported 223,354 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 2.14M shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 2,200 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 93,056 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt owns 119,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 8,528 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 312 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding invested in 20,596 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 480,080 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 442,253 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 79,039 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is 1.28% above currents $49.37 stock price. Hologic had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Needham.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Hologic (HOLX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Breast Health Growth Aid Hologic (HOLX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.