Litespeed Management Trimmed Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $3.08 Million; Market Value Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose While Nli International Increased Its Stake

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 49,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 143,960 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.92 million, up from 94,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.15. About 3.37M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 225,652 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,900 shares to 15,750 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,590 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

