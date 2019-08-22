Litespeed Management Trimmed Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Holding by $2.66 Million as Share Value Declined; As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Valuation Declined, Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 417,834 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 203,156 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboot of Series on ABC on March 27; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 04/04/2018 – Scripps reprices term loan B with lower rate

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07M shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $161,683 activity.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

