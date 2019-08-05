Litespeed Management Trimmed Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Position By $2.66 Million; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Its Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Holding

Litespeed Management Llc decreased Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) stake by 22.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as Ew Scripps Co. (SSP)’s stock declined 31.87%. The Litespeed Management Llc holds 439,454 shares with $9.23M value, down from 566,341 last quarter. Ew Scripps Co. now has $1.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 340,819 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – SCRIPPS CUTS INTEREST RATE ON $300M TERM LOAN B BY 0.25%; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family – sources [19:54 GMT16 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatch

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) stake by 15.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 33,664 shares as Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 177,913 shares with $5.18 million value, down from 211,577 last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners L now has $63.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 6.31 million shares traded or 70.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) stake by 48,657 shares to 125,357 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 366,746 shares and now owns 707,426 shares. American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Counsel Llc reported 0.65% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Putnam Fl invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hodges Capital Mngmt owns 12,500 shares. North Amer Mgmt holds 0.81% or 166,284 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jnba Advsr reported 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 365,870 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.02% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 200 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 91,226 shares or 0.02% of the stock. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.18 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.99% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 94,418 shares. Golub Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mengis Capital Inc holds 0.13% or 8,030 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Product Partners – Strong Yield And Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3500 target.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. Shares for $251,982 were bought by Peirce Mary on Wednesday, February 6. SCRIPPS CHARLES E had bought 5,000 shares worth $94,631 on Monday, February 11. 26,522 shares were bought by Scripps Eaton M, worth $494,517 on Thursday, February 7. 11,000 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares with value of $209,000 were sold by Lawlor Brian G..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,045 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Parkside Finance Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.05% or 5.59 million shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.02% or 86,943 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 10,557 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 21,830 shares. Rbf Cap Llc owns 10,352 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Vanguard Incorporated owns 5.52 million shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Llc has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Hudock Group Lc owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 68 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 47,130 shares. Principal Fin Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 452,902 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering EW Scripps (NYSE:SSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EW Scripps had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The stock of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) earned “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Noble Financial.