Litespeed Management Stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc analyzed 70,000 shares as the company's stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 851,364 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John's International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC - REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John's International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John's; 09/05/2018 – Papa John's is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John's Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Papa John's Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 7.61 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 405 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Natl Co reported 17,334 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 21,254 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Llc. Baillie Gifford & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 104,926 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20,669 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tdam Usa has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Captrust Finance Advisors owns 130,860 shares. Raymond James Advsr has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Alps Advisors owns 1.01 million shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Papa John's Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga" published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "OSN, SHOS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holding Ag invested in 5,627 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ameritas Invest accumulated 8,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eidelman Virant owns 14,000 shares. Garnet Equity Incorporated reported 4.66% stake. Barclays Public Limited owns 91,406 shares. Litespeed Mngmt Ltd Com owns 125,000 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Oz Management LP stated it has 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,293 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 127,560 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 3,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).